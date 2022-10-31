Jersey Shore — Dorotha E. (Clarendon) Lundy, 99, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Williamsport Home.

She was married on March 27, 1943 to the late Robert B. Lundy who had passed away December 2005. They had shared 62 years together.

Dorotha was born on March 27, 1923 in Tioga and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Lillian (Lamb) Clarendon. She was a dedicated homemaker and had also worked at Lycoming Braid and International Furniture. She enjoyed crocheting and collecting tea cups.

She is survived by one daughter; Lillian G. Yerger (David) of Ponca City, Oklahoma, six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 29 great-great grandchildren and one daughter-in-law; Cheryl A. Lundy of Lock Haven. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son; Douglas B. Lundy and one sister; Galva Merrill.

In keeping with Dorotha’s wishes, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com

