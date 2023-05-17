Linden, Pa. — Dorland W. Miller, 85, of Linden passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Diane K. (Kreidler) Miller.

Born Jan. 29, 1938 in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Willard P. and Lois E. (Warburton) Miller.

Dorland was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University. He was employed as a clinical chemist at Williamsport Hospital and eventually went on to work in the IT department as he enjoyed the advancement of technology. For several years he was part of the Woodward Twp. planning commission and in his spare time he enjoyed gardening and photography.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Barry D. Miller (Monika) of Williamsport, Brian T. Miller of Mechanicsburg, and Brad A. Miller of Williamsport; a granddaughter Haylie; a sister, Sharon Rudy (Lanny); a brother, Michael J. Miller (Freida); along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorland’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

