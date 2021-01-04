Avis -- Doris Williams, 88, of Avis passed away on January 1, 2021 at Manor Care in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Doris Charlotte Hamilton was born to Emma Hamilton and Martin Cartwright on July 11, 1932 in Addison, New York. She married William Williams on March 1, 1980 in Jersey Shore.

Doris was a tiny spitfire of a woman with a heart of gold. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved fiercely and with her whole heart. She was the kind of person who was always ready to chat with a hot cup of coffee and a warm plate.

She was a hard worker and in her free time she enjoyed racing stock cars, fishing, foraging for berries, listening to country music, reading, eating ice cream and cooking. She loved animals of all kinds and spent many hours riding around to look for nature. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to see her family and friends and camping with her husband and friends in Texas.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents Emma Hamilton and Martin Cartwright, her siblings Earl Horton, Beverly Teeter, Willard Horton, and Charles Horton and grandchildren Charles Stocum III and William H. L. Williams.

Doris is survived by her loving husband, William Williams, children Charles (Sandra) Stocum of Penn Yan, NY, Marc (Teresa) Stocum of Lindley, NY, Melody (Dan) Fegley of Jersey Shore, PA, William Williams (Kathy), of Webster, NY, and Jean Myers of Jersey Shore, PA, Siblings Frances Horton, Linda Neal, Richard Horton, Sharon Parrish and Joe Horton, grandchildren Karen Sue (Mike) Beam, Sandy (Tim) Scofield, Michael (Janet) Cantrell, Nicole (Zach) Reynolds, Marcia (Michael) Gray-Wilkerson, Christopher (Brenda) Stocum, Marc (Kayla) Stocum, Jr., Wyatt Stocum, Brooke (Stacy Dorman) Bowers, Whitney (David) Scheller, Mary (Steve) Youngs, Ryan Williams, Connor Williams, Michael (Mallory) Myers, Morgan (Kevin) Snook, twenty eight great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA.

A private burial and celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

