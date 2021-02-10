Muncy -- Doris T. D. Laylon, 92, of Muncy passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, February 5, 2021 at home.

Born October 7, 1928 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Viola (Keefer) Berkheimer.

She was married to Sheldon A. Laylon for 34 years until his death August 17, 2014.

She attended schools in Milton and worked at the former Fox-Knapp Company in Milton, Weis Market in Milton, Turbotville Dress Factory, and Food Rite in Turbotville. She and her husband Sheldon owned and operated D&S Trophies for 28 years until 2005.

She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW in Turbotville and American Legion in Montgomery.

She enjoyed camping, dancing, reading, and loved cats.

Surviving are her children: Dennis (Mary) Dewire of Watsontown; David (Lonnie) Dewire of Hughesville; Connie (Glenn) Robbins of Watsontown; Bonnie (Dennis) Plymette of Mechanicsburg; and Debra Paige of Watsontown; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was her former husband, Wilmer S. Dewire; a son-in-law, Raymond Paige, Sr.; and a brother, Robert Berkheimer.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services at this time, but there will be a celebration of Doris' life planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one’s local SPCA.

