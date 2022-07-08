Cogan Station — Doris P. Brown, 94, of Cogan Station passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com
Cogan Station — Doris P. Brown, 94, of Cogan Station passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 85F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds light and variable.