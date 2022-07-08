brown obit

Cogan Station — Doris P. Brown, 94, of Cogan Station passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

