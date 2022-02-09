Elimsport -- Doris Mae Ulrich, 90, of Elimsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

Born April 29, 1931 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Mary Agnus (Winter) Engel. On July 4, 1949, she married Warren C. “Buzz” Ulrich and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage until his passing on June 13, 1994.

Doris was a 1949 graduate of Montgomery-Clinton High School. She was a devoted homemaker and farmer’s wife. Also, she was the Washington Twp. Tax collector for many years.

She was a life member of the Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, long time member of the Elimsport Helpful Homemakers, and devout Catholic, being a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, South Williamsport. Doris never missed a school field trip for her children and loved walking and taking trips to Florida.

Doris is survived by her five sons: Edward Ulrich and his wife Sandy, of Montgomery, James Ulrich and his wife Carol, David Ulrich, George Ulrich and his wife Nancy, all of Elimsport, and Robert “Bob” Ulrich and his wife Jody, of South Carolina; one daughter: Ruth Moser and her husband Terry, of Elimsport; 10 grandchildren: Katie Ulrich, James (Grace) Ulrich Jr, Gregory Ulrich, Brett (Katie) Ulrich, Amanda (Brad) Grimm, Amber (Justin) Poust, Robert W. (Courteney) Ulrich, Jacob (Allie) Ulrich, Michelle (Matthew) Everetts, and Megan Moser; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth L, Engel.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave, South Williamsport, where a funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. with Father Bob Antonelli officiating. Burial will follow in Elimsport Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

