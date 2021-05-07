Muncy -- Doris Mae Hess, 92, of Muncy was released to God on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy.

Born March 4, 1929 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late E. George and Margaret (Weymouth) Cohan. On October 21, 1950 she married Charles F. Hess and together they celebrated 24 years of marriage before his death on July 5, 1975.

Doris was a 1947 graduate of Williamsport High School and a 1950 graduate of the former Williamsport Hospital Nursing School. She worked as a staff nurse at the Muncy Valley Hospital and retired from the former Lycoming County Visiting Nurses Association, now Regional Home Health.

Doris was a 60-year member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy and a member of the Registered Nurse Association. She volunteered at the Muncy Valley Hospital, after retirement and enjoyed participating in the Teddy Bear Program through the auxiliary.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Elaine Hess, of Lewisburg.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Arlene Bardo and Phyllis Richardson and a brother, Carson Cohan.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Doris’s name be made to the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.