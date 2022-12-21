Lock Haven, Pa. — Doris M. Traxler, 88, passed away on December 19, 2022 at Susque-View Home, Lock Haven.

Doris was born in Lock Haven to Joseph and Rebecca Hufford Graff on June 4, 1934. She graduated from Lock Haven High School and was preceded in death by her husband James P. Traxler.

Doris is survived by her 2 sons: James E. (Brenda) Traxler and Darin (Kathi) Traxler, 4 grandchildren: Kimberly Bechtol, Teresa Massing, Mitchell and Maria Traxler, along with 7 great grandchildren.

Doris worked in numerous local medical facilities in the area including the Lock Haven Hospital and Dr. Parker’s office.

Funeral services will be held at Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St. Lock Haven on Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Sue Champion of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, Mill Hall.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lock Haven SPCA, 33 Mill Hall, Rd. Lock Haven, PA 17745. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Susque-View for their compassion and care during her time there.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

