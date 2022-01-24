Muncy -- Doris M. Stewart, 93, of Muncy and formerly Trout Run, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born May 17, 1928 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Edward and Frances (Trimble) Barto. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Samuel R. Stewart, Sr. on Dec. 29, 1975 and two siblings Jean Lowdermilk and Robert Barto.

Doris worked at Ray-O-Vac, Weldon’s and Sylvania. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Doris was an avid bowler and a member of the 600 Club and also enjoyed all outdoor sports.

Surviving are two sons Jay E. Richards (Roseanne) of Muncy and Samuel R. Stewart, Jr. (Chong) of Montgomery, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Online condolences may be made on Doris’ memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



