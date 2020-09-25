Williamsport -- Doris M. Ranck, 97, of Williamsport died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles A. "Tag" Ranck on September 8, 2004.

Born January 10, 1923 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Elmer E. and Vinnie M. (Sholder) Biichle.

Doris was a 1940 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was the oldest living member and former elder of Bethel Presbyterian Church where she was active with the Presbyterian Women of Bethel and choir.

Doris was an incredible cook and well known for her famous peach jelly given with her loving smile. She loved playing games, especially cards, and was always sure to make the game go in her favor. Doris was artistic and enjoyed drawing as well as musically inclined with a beautiful singing voice. She was a talented guitar player. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles. Most of all, Doris was truly loved by her family and friends.

Surviving are a daughter, Gail A. Leidhecker (Donald) of Williamsport; sons, Gary C. Ranck (Lori) of Wellsboro and Mark W. Ranck (Aida) of La Quinta, Calif.; daughter-in-law Bernadette Ranck of Jersey Shore; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother Harold L. Biichle (Gloria) of Williamsport.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael L. Ranck, and a brother, Howard L. Biichle, Sr.

A graveside service to honor the life of Doris will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26 in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with Pastor Lisa Dabney officiating.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe, please wear a mask and maintain social distance while at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ name to the Bethel Linden Presbyterian Church, 2758 Bottle Run Road Williamsport, PA 17701 or to Susquehanna Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com