Montoursville -- Doris M. Morrison, 68, of Montoursville passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport after a courageous two year battle with cancer.

Born October 25, 1952 in Watsontown she was a daughter of the late Merrill and Lois (Crist) Auker.

Doris graduated from Warrior Run High School and was employed at Wundies as a seamstress for over 20 years. She also worked part time at McDonalds during retirement.

Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and especially being with her granddaughter Kate. A dynamic duo, she and Kate would raise mischief in their own way, taking frequent trips to Walmart and McDonalds, and always enjoying their time together. Doris loved instigating, being left alone and had a unique sense of humor.

She treasured horses, often horseback riding or simply brushing their mane appreciating the elegant and faithful nature they both shared. Doris was an inspiration to her family; keeping her feisty attitude and positive outlook through her final days.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Morrison (Bob Loner) of Williamsport and Cathy Holler (Aaron) of Montoursville; seven grandchildren who loved dearly, Joshua, Trevor, Taylor, Kate, Britni, Morrison and Elijah and Aeden Holler; three siblings, James Auker (Sherie), Darlene McCarty (Dave), David Auker (Karen) and numerous nieces, a nephew and extended family members.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanlee R. Morrison in 2006, a daughter Tina Morrison and a brother, Wilbur Auker.

A memorial service to honor the life of Doris will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders. Casual attire is welcome, please come as you are. Burial will be held privately in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.



