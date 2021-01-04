Williamsport -- Doris M. Metzger, 96, of Allentown, formerly of Williamsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 31, 2020 with her daughter by her side at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Dale L. Metzger.

Born May 10, 1924 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Howell and Henrietta Aderhold.

Doris attended high school in Corning, N.Y. When her daughters became school age she worked part-time at Brozmans and L.L. Stearns. She was a former volunteer at the Williamsport Hospital.

She was an active member of St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church where she was a children's Sunday school teacher and served on various church committees.

She loved her family, spending time with them, and cooking and baking for them. She enjoyed watching movies nightly and loved watching doves in her backyard. She and her husband also enjoyed camping.

Surviving are her daughter, Dianne Lombardo of Allentown; four grandchildren, Matthew Lombardo (Stephanie) of Lansdale, Dana Lombardo of Allentown, Bishop Mark Webb (Jodi) of Syracuse, N.Y., and Lori Webb of Williamsport; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Calta; brother, Edward Aderhold; three sisters, Vivian Roschel, Maxine Kleyn, and AnnaMary Guikema, and great-grandson, Joshua Webb.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorials be given to her church, St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

