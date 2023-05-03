Castanea, Pa. — Doris M. Giles, 88, of Castanea passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at her home.

Born February 13, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Eleanor Pidcoe Fenstemacher.

Doris’ family moved to Ironton, Ohio, where she graduated from high school. Later, she earned her degree in Computer Sciences from the former Williamsport Area Community College.

She was employed at Piper Aircraft for several years before its closing. Doris then worked as a private duty CNA in the Lock Haven area, retiring in 2020 at the age of 85.

She was Methodist by faith.

Doris enjoyed serving as the Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and was very active in the Lockette’s Parent Organization.

She was a remarkable seamstress, sewing dresses for many weddings and dances as well as completing alterations.

The joy of her life, though, was her family. Not even distance could keep her from attending holidays and her grandchildren’s special events.

Surviving are her children: Randy (Allison) Giles of Dandridge, Tennessee, Bryon Giles of Del Rio, Tennessee, and Kathy (Don) McGuire of Algona, Iowa; her grandchildren: Cassidy, Jacob, Jessie, Joseph, and Charlie Giles and Andrew (Kelsey), Jill Brynn, and Connor (Melissa) McGuire; her great grandchildren: Sidney Rose, Sadie Grace, Finnegan Patrick, and Cooper Thomas McGuire, and Little Tree Oakland Giles; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Fenstemacher and two sisters, Jean Lanier and Betty Bower.

Services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions in Doris’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

