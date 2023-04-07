Lock Haven, Pa. — Doris Leona Eggler, 93, of Lock Haven passed away surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Susque View Home.

Born March 27, 1930 in Orviston, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Elizabeth Conway Lomison.

On December 24, 1978, she married her love, Richard E. Eggler, with whom she shared 32 years of marriage before his passing in 2011. Together they owned and operated Dick’s Donuts on Cider Press Road.

Doris was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed tending to her plants.

Her greatest passion was helping others. She served as a caregiver to many, including her late husband, Dick. Even while a resident at Susque View Home, where she was known as a “spitfire” in the best of ways, Doris was always tidying up and fussing over others.

Surviving are her children: Jerry “Sid” Nyman of Lock Haven, Connie (Robert) Carey of Lock Haven, Richard (Peg) Eggler, Jr. of Port Matilda, Judy Eggler of Rote, and Timmy (Vicki) Eggler of Lock Haven; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Doris was also blessed to have maintained close relationships with Wanda and Randy Packer as well as her granddaughter, Colleen Yost.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Helen Chaplain, Gladys Pierce, Henrietta Gray, Harry Lomison and Faye Shearer; a son, Gary Eggler; and a grandson, Todd Bauman.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Doris’ name may be made to Lock Haven EMS through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

