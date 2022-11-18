Williamsport, Pa. — Doris Lee Smith, 91, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Williamsport Home.

Born June 11, 1931 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leo H. and Mary Blanche (Hertgen) Felix.

Doris Lee was a 1949 graduate of South Williamsport High School and graduated from the Williamsport School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Ecker Plastic Surgery for over 40 years. Following retirement, she continued working for the Williamsport School District in the nursing department and as a classroom aid until the age of 82. She was a life member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Doris Lee married the love of her life, John B. “Jack” Smith on October 6, 1956 and together they created a beautiful life, sharing 42 years until his passing in 1998. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always loved and supported her family and their activities.

Surviving are three children, Susan Logue (Bill) of Williamsport, Lisa Bonnell (Curtis) of Sunbury and Greg Smith (Mary) of Lewes, Delaware; four grandchildren, Nicholas Bonnell (Brandi), Meghan Smith (Patrick), Jade Attinger (Eric), and Ryan Logue (Mallory); five great-grandchildren, Rory, Jack, Rosco, Nora and Everett; a brother, Francis J. Felix of New Jersey; a cousin, Barbara Cannigieter of St. Maarten; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Doris Lee will be held 10 a.m. November 23 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport with Father Glenn McCreary officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Boniface Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 22 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Doris’ name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Williamsport Home for the care they provided to Doris for the last few months.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Doris’ memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

