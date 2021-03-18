Jersey Shore -- Doris L. Gephart of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021.

She was born on July 19, 1924 in Jersey Shore to Lee and Ada (Cloud) Lentz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard Gephart October 9, 2004. They were united in marriage on September 20, 1947.

She is survived by daughters Kathryn Johnson (Stan Breon), Nan-ette S. Bachman (Gary), Sherry Minnich, and Christine Eminhizer (Cy); a son, David Gephart (Suzanne); 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Doris was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Jersey Shore and was employed by West Company. She enjoyed her coworkers and monthly breakfast meetings. Doris and her late husband and family enjoyed many special times at the river lot. Going on cruises was something she really enjoyed also.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker will officiate. Please wear a mask if attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or a charity of your choice.

