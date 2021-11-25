Muncy -- Doris L. Allen, 92, of Muncy died Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her home.

She was born January 14, 1929 in Nordmont, a daughter of the late Harvey and Gertrude (Boatman) Allen.

Doris attended Muncy Schools. She worked many years at the former GTE Sylvania, Montoursville, until it closed.

Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

She was a loving mother and cared deeply for her family.

Surviving are one daughter, Kathie (Francis) Frantz, of Hughesville; two grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Frantz and Kevin (Erin) Frantz; seven great-grandchildren, Paige, Noah, Kesha and Matt Herr, and Dylan, Alivia and Sylvan Frantz; two great-great-grandchildren, Owen and Eli; and one brother, Gary Allen.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Arthur, William, Raymond and Lynwood Allen; and four sisters, Edith Hess, Marion Lee, Jean Boatman and Shirley Nuss.

