Nisbet -- Doris Jean “Dorrie” Vonada, 93, of Nisbet passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at AristaCare at Loyalsock.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Gerald A. Vonada on July 4, 2009.

Born July 18, 1927 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Ruth (Hanner) Fry.

Dorrie was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She retired from TrimTex in 1989 after 17 years. Dorrie was a member of Nisbet United Methodist Church and served as den leader for the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and playing solitaire.

She is survived by her children, Gregory A. Vonada (Connie Davis) of Nisbet, Karen Forsburg, and Michael English; three grandchildren, Joshua Vonada, Jessica Kuzio and Edward Ravert; and two great grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Dorrie’s name be made to Nisbet U.M. Church, 155 W. Village Drive, South Williamsport, PA 17702.

