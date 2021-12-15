Jersey Shore -- Doris Jane Hollick (Mema), 103, of Torbert Village, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on December 12, 2021, at Manor Care Jersey Shore where she resided for one month.

Born in Jersey Shore on February 17, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Brown Kitchen.

She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1936 and in 1940 married the late James M Hollick. Jim and Doris shared 55 years of marriage and started Hollick’s Coal Yard in 1950 where she served as the bookkeeper.

Doris was strong in her faith and the oldest member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and formed close bonds with the ladies in her Adult Sunday School class. She loved music and was a talented piano player inspiring her children and grandchildren with the same passion for music. Doris enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious lemon sponge pies, baked beans and pan fried fish. She treasured visiting with family and friends, most often while enjoying a home cooked meal, but she mostly loved telling her favorite stories, many of them setting her off into uncontrollable laughter which was contagious.

Doris cherished time spent at the family cottage in Canada where she and Jim entertained family and friends for many years. She led a long and gratifying life enjoying good health and possessing an incredible memory. She was always able to recant dates and events with detailed accuracy which was truly amazing. She attributed her longevity to living through the depression by “eating out of the garden” and continued to make fresh vegetables and fruits a diet staple, but she truly loved a good dessert. Doris was a very special person and will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her and loved her.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Dawn Kunes of Colorado; sons, James and Jon (Molly) Hollick of Jersey Shore; daughter-in-law, Sally Hollick of North Carolina; grandchildren, Deryl (Wanda) Hollick and Jennifer Hollick of North Carolina, Jason ( Danielle) Kunes Texas, Mandy (Ron) Fry of Colorado, Nate (Stephanie) Hollick of Jersey Shore, Emily Kaluzny of Wyoming; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; niece, Deloris Rainey, who she was especially close to; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; Joseph, Harold, Robert, and Paul Kitchen; sister, Lorraine Green; grandson, Mitchell Hollick; and son-in- law, Michael Kunes.

The family would like to thank Tina Thompson and Missy Buddinger for the exception care they provided to Doris, and to her neighbors in Torbert for checking in on her.

A memorial service for Doris will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with service at 11 a.m. The family will provide flowers.

Memorials in Doris’s name can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

