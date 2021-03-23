South Williamsport -- Doris J. Houser, 90, of South Williamsport passed away early Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.

She was born on December 8, 1930 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Bruce and Kathryn (Edkin) Harlan. She was a homemaker her entire life, devoting her life to her loving late husband I. LeRoy Houser and her family. She and LeRoy “Dink” Houser eloped to Virginia March 3, 1951 and shared 65 years of marriage before he passed away February 18, 2017. Doris was the light of his life. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and enjoyed ceramics, gardening and her Shelties.

Her survivors include her son; Brad Houser (Roxane) of Hughesville and three grandchildren Caleb Houser, Kristen Patryna and Kathryn Tartaglia along with four greatgrandchildren; Mason Houser, Makenna Houser, Noah Patryna and Blake Patryna. She is further survived by two nieces; Carrie and Toni. In addition to her parents and husband, he was predeceased by a daughter; Crystal J. Gates who passed in 1988.

In keeping with Doris’ wishes her services will be held privately at her family’s convenience. Her family suggests contributions be made to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

