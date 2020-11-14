Williamsport -- Doris J. Bower, 78, of Williamsport passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Williamsport Home.

Born January 12, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Shope.

Doris was an animal lover, especially cats, and frequently donated to the Lycoming County SPCA and other animal charities. She also donated to a variety of Native American charities. Doris enjoyed crocheting, planting flowers, puzzles, and puzzle books.

Surviving are her five children: Diana McGinniss (Steve), of Watsontown, Edie Wesley, of Williamsport, Gary Green Jr., of Williamsport, Dawn Dymeck (Michael), of Trout Run, Stacy Snyder (Daryl), of Williamsport; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her last surviving sibling Clyde Shope, Jr., of Lock Haven.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Doris’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com