South Williamsport -- Doris J. Ashton, 71, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Surviving is her loving husband of 55 years, William H. Ashton, Sr.

Born May 7, 1949 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Virginia (Adams) Fornwalt.

Doris was employed in housekeeping and also the school cafeteria at South Williamsport High School for over 10 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 1 Ladies Auxiliary.

Doris was extremely proud to be a Navy wife supporting her husband while he served his country. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and attending auctions every Thursday. Doris was an avid collector of Princess House crystal and loved to decorate her home for Christmas. She would do anything for anyone and would speak her mind when she thought her words needed to be heard. Doris loved her family dearly, especially being a Grammy.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, William H. Ashton, Jr. of South Williamsport, David S. Ashton, Sr. of Duboistown, and Karen M. Ashton of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Justin, David Jr., Ryan, Kaden, and Camryn; four great grandchildren, Harlow, Kaius, Olivia, Everleigh; two sisters, Candace Jensen (Scott) of Williamsport and Sandra Young (John) of Cogan Station; several nieces, nephews and a best friend Linda Thatcher of St. Louis.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Linda Prince and a brother Leroy Fornwalt, Jr.

A celebration of life service will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Forty & Eight Voiture 382, 345 Market St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ name to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 for the wonderful care she received.

