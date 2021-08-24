Williamsport -- Doris I. Baer, 73, of Williamsport died peacefully Friday, August 20, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 2, 1948 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Lincoln and Daisy (Mesmer) Confer.

She was a graduate of Sugar Valley High School. Doris was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, Williamsport. She enjoyed reading, watching cooking shows and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are two children William Baer, Jr. (Michele) of Williamsport, and Lorie Brown (Scott) of Cogan Station, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren , three siblings Edward Confer, Charles Confer and Mary Page all of Loganton.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years William Baer, on May 11, 2002 and a sister, Ann Bierly.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 11:30 to 1:30 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Wildwood Cemetery with Ronald Foster, Minister of Jehovah’ Witness, officiating.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 28 at 2 p.m. via ZOOM. The meeting ID number is 7319227248 and the passcode 1914ce.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, c/o Ronald Foster, 515 Allen Street, Montoursville, PA 17754.

