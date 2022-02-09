Williamsport -- Doris (Tanger) Heller Teufel, 89, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Ravine Ridge of The Williamsport Home.

Born January 6, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Frank Eugene and Margaret Elizabeth (Tanger) Heller.

A graduate of Williamsport High School, class of 1950, Doris graduated cum laude from Lycoming College in 1954. In 1968, she received a Master of Art Ed. from Syracuse University. Doris was a teacher at J. George Becht School 1955-1959; Jefferson and Sheridan Schools, teaching art and music, 1959-1968; Roosevelt Junior High School, teaching art, 1968-1980; and Williamsport High School, teaching art from 1980 until her retirement in 1990.

Doris was a long-time active member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church. Her vocal training led her to be featured in early productions of the Williamsport Civic Choir, “Finian's Rainbow,” “Iolanthe,” “The Mikado,” and later “Old Maid,” “The Thief,” “Amahl and The Night Visitors,” and “Brigadoon.” Doris was a soprano soloist with the Williamsport Civic Chorus and The Susquehanna Valley Symphony now the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra. In the summer of 1968, she received a scholarship to the Teachers Performance Institute held at Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. While there she performed soprano solo work with the Teachers Performance Wind Ensemble.

Doris served as cultural director for the summer programs of the Williamsport Recreation Commission 1971- 79. She originated the first HO-MADE days during this period. In the late '80s, when Brandon Park Commission made a concerted effort to raise money to replace trees and buy young trees, she designed a logo for Brandon Park that is still used today.

She was a member of the Williamsport Music Club for over 60 years. She directed the Williamsport Junior Music Club from 1961 to 1978 and served as president from 1980-82. She was a member of the Bald Eagle Art League and served as president for two different terms. She was a member of the Lycoming Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as Regent from 2004-2007. Most recently she received a honorary status in recognition for her service in particular to the Williamsport Music Club Budd Memorial Scholarship Committee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Teufel in 2014 and her sister, Jean Heller in 2016.

A funeral service to honor the life of Doris will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Messiah Lutheran Church 324 S. Howard St., South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Messiah Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



