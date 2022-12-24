Muncy, Pa. — Doris F. Fritz, 90, of Muncy died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born January 26, 1932 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late H. Jack and Ada (Jenkins) Rohm. On May 13, 1951, she married Robert L. Fritz, who preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2015. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Doris was a 1950 graduate of Muncy High School. She worked as a receptionist at the former Alltel, now Windstream, for over 30 years.

She was a 78-year member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy, where she was active as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. Doris was also a member of the West Branch Chorale and the Monsey Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star 481.

Doris enjoyed painting and putting puzzles together. Recently she developed her skill as a great domino player in the company of her friends at Wolf Run Village. Most importantly Doris loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas L. and Drusilla Fritz, of Somerset, Kentucky, Edward L. and Brenda Fritz, of Venice, Florida and Daniel B. and Dena Fritz, of Laughlintown, Pa.; a daughter and son-in-law, Jane F. and John Lucas, of Muncy; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Betty Rohm, of N.J.; ten grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Michele Fritz, and numerous siblings.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery. All those in attendance are welcome to join the family for a luncheon at the church.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, PA 17756 or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

