Nisbet -- Doris E. Mutchler, 94, of Nisbet died peacefully Saturday, January 2, 2021 at The Embassy of Loyalsock where she had been a resident for several years afflicted with Alzheimer's.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Daniel M. Mutchler, on October 25, 2010.

Born November 25, 1926 in Lakehurst, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Guy and Edith (Scott) Brownlee.

She was a 1944 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and a member of Nisbet United Methodist Church where she enjoyed lending a hand at any event, was a Girl Scout leader, and provided floral arrangements.

Her most favorite place to be was in New Jersey at a beach as this was where she was born and raised. She vividly remembered the Hindenburg disaster as she lived near the Naval Base in Lakehurst, N.J. She enjoyed being with her family on camping trips and traveling across the U.S., and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a seamstress for Brozman's for many years and loved making and teaching ceramics.

Surviving are a son, Robert D. Mutchler (Becky) of Cogan Station; a daughter, Diane Oeler (Pudge) of Nisbet; four grandchildren, Kyle Mutchler, Erin Ulrich (Todd), Jeremy Steppe (Kate), and Joel Steppe (Krystle); five great-grandchildren, Brea Mutchler, Tyler Ulrich, Arlo Steppe, Hudson Steppe, and Lennon Steppe; and a brother-in-law, Richard Mutchler of Jersey Shore.

A memorial service to honor the life of Doris will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 8 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, with Rev. R. Bruce Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. We ask that you please wear a face covering and use social distancing as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18740, www.alz.org, or to Nisbet United Methodist Church, 155 W. Village Drive, South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com