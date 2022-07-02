State College — Doris “Dancin’ D” Virginia Pepperman Myers, beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend passed on to heaven, Saturday, June 25 in State College, Pa. She was 94 years young.

After living most of her 94+ years in Williamsport, she relocated to Foxdale Village, State College, to be near her son and his family. Born in Williamsport September 24, 1927, the daughter of the late Robert and Hazel Pepperman, Doris attended both Lincoln and Duboistown Elementary schools and graduated (1945) from South Williamsport Junior/Senior High School and then began working at the Pennsylvania Railroad office. She was later employed at Sylvania Photoflash in Montoursville. After the birth of her third child, Doris became a full-time mom, a role she embraced whole-heartedly. She was a wonderful, supportive, present mom to a son and two daughters.

Doris loved her family above all else and devoted much of her time over the years as a caregiver for aging family members. She was the life of the party wherever she went and knew people all over Williamsport. Her family has often said Doris had two lives: one almost 40 years with her beloved husband Wilbur “Bud” Myers (deceased 1987) on a farm in Old Lycoming Township and a second from age 59 on as an energetic merry widow who loved ballroom dancing and traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, cruising the Caribbean (with good friend Gary Chrisman & Kiss FM!), and rooting for her favorite football team Penn State. She was a sports enthusiast and attended every Little League World Series from the time it began (1947) until 2021. She continued to follow Williamsport Millionaires football and basketball and attended Williamsport Crosscutters games until 2021. She had a wonderful dance partner and companion Duane Stegman (deceased) for 13 years and enjoyed her nickname “Dancin’ D”—her vanity plate on her pearl white Cadillac!

Doris was a lifelong member of Duboistown United Methodist Church where she volunteered for the Women’s Society, was a past Sunday school teacher and assisted with their famous baked steak dinners. She was also involved with the Old Lycoming Township elections, Relay for Life, the Williamsport chapter of the Nittany Lion Club, and Central Pennsylvania 4th Fest. Doris brought enthusiasm and smiles to every activity in which she participated.

Doris is survived by her son Dennis Myers (Wendy) of State College; daughter Sandra Varesic (John) of Houston, Texas; daughter Kathy Taylor (Mike) of Aspen, Colorado; seven grandchildren: Kevin Myers, Kimberly Bernier (Craig), Lisa Nelson (Greg), James Scott (Alexandra), Carolynne Taylor, Kyle Taylor (Sarah), and Michael Taylor (Abigail); 9 great grandchildren: Cole and Logan Bernier, Caroline and Catherine Nelson, Lilah, Jack and Ben Taylor, Schuyler and Ainsley Scott; sister Judith Quinton of Deland, Florida, and predeceased by her brothers, Robert “Bobby” Pepperman and Donald Pepperman.

There will be a visitation on Monday, July 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to: Duboistown United Methodist Church, 133 Summer Street, Williamsport, PA 17702, Lycoming County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 1891, Williamsport, PA 17703, or American Cancer Society, ATTN: RFL Lycoming County, #BNRLJ2, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106.

Online condolences may be made on Doris' obituary page at www.knightconferfuneralhome.com

