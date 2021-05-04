Loyalsock Twp. -- Doris Bestor Deffaa, formerly of Loyalsock Township, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Wolf Run Village following a lengthy bout with dementia.

Born, January 2, 1925 in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel (Crase) Bestor.

Doris graduated from William Hall High School in West Hartford, Conn. in 1942 and Wheaton College of Mass. in 1946 with a degree in History. She married Richard E. Deffaa, December 28, 1946 and celebrated 60 years of marriage until his death in 2007.

Earlier in life, she enjoyed caring for and raising her family.

Doris was a longtime member of Faxon-Kenmar U.M. Church where she had taught Sunday School and was a member of the Women’s group. She had been a member of the Clio Club, the Woman’s Club, the Loyalsock Garden Club, a life member of Beta Sigma Phi, a 50 year member and past secretary of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a past YWCA board member, and a former Girl Scout Leader and P.T.A. member.

She enjoyed reading and was a member of several bridge clubs.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna D. Libby of Montoursville and Linda D. (John M.) Confer of Loyalsock Township; grandchildren, Kim (Scott) Dempsey, Kurt (Blythe) Libby, J.R. (Patty) Confer and Jill L. Confer; and great-grandchildren, Brennen Baier, Mason Dempsey, Tobyn and Jax Libby, and Jack and Hannah Confer.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by a brother, Richard Bestor.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7 at Wildwood Cemetery. Attendees can meet on Wildwood Blvd. at 10:20 a.m. to process to the gravesite.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Faxon-Kenmar United Methodist Church, 1301 Clayton Avenue, Williamsport PA 17701 or James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Grenoble Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.