Williamsport -- Doris B. “Sis” Smith, 95, of Williamsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold C. Smith, Sr. in 2001.

Born October 27, 1924 in Orangeville, she was a daughter of the late Leon and M. Mae (Keller) Brewer.

Doris was a graduate of Orangeville High School and also graduated from the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. She worked briefly as a registered nurse but her primary role in life was raising her children with faith and making a home filled with love. She was a member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church, an avid reader, a prayer warrior and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three children, Harold “Chuck” Smith, Jr. (Karen) of Williamsport, Kathy Temple (Jim) of Trout Run and Anne Brown (David) of Muncy Valley; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, David Brewer (Ruth) of Lightstreet, a sister Dawn Johnson of Bloomsburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by a son Mark S. Smith in 1965, twin brothers, Doyle and Donald Brewer and a sister Diana Ent.

A graveside service to honor the life of “Gram” will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’s name to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lycoming County, 460 Market St. Suite 214 Williamsport, PA 17701.

