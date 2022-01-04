Williamsport -- Doris A. Weaver, 91, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her residence.

Born January 17, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Alvaretta (Bair) Crawley.

Doris’s greatest role in life was raising her children and making her house a home. She loved being a mother and Gram. Doris also enjoyed flower gardening, being outside and butterflies.

Surviving are three children, LaRue “Larry” Weaver, Stephen Weaver (Cynthia) all of Williamsport, Donna Helminiak (Bernie) of Montoursville and Brenda Lawson (Charles) of North Carolina; six grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister, Virginia Edler (Donald) of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Donald Weaver, two sisters and one brother.

Services will be held privately with burial in Montoursville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made on Doris’ memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

