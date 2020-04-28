Williamsport -- Doris A. (Tinney) Wachter, 94, of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at AristaCare at Loyalsock, Montoursville.

She was married on October 11, 1947 to the late Ernest Wachter, who passed away September 24, 1996.

Doris was born in Williamsport on January 7, 1926 and was the daughter of the late John and Clara (Dixon) Tinney.

She was a member of the New Covenant United Church of Christ for many years and member of the Red Hat Society.

Doris is survived by four sons; Kenneth C. Wachter (Cecelia) of Jersey Shore, Joseph A. Wachter (Darla) of S. Williamsport, Gary L. Wachter (Gwendolyn) of Florida and Jeffrey L. Wachter (Denise Threehouse) of Duboistown, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son; Robert S. Wachter, one grandson; Bryan J. Wachter, seven brothers and six sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

