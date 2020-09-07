Westfield -- Doris Anne (Parks) Krysiak, 80, of Westfield died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in her daughter’s home in Elmira, N.Y.

Born July 15, 1940 in Sayre, she was the daughter of George Edgar and Isadore Phillips Parks. On May 1, 1965, in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Westfield, she married Gerald James Krysiak who predeceased her on November 10, 1986.

A 1958 graduate of Northeast Bradford High School and a 1962 graduate of Mansfield State Teachers College, she was a substitute teacher in the Northern Tioga School District and surrounding area for 10 years and a full-time teacher at Westfield Elementary School for 30 years, retiring in 2002.

Doris was a member of the Westfield United Methodist Church, King’s Daughters, Order of the Eastern Star #33 in Westfield, Le Cercle Moderne Book Club, and served as secretary/treasurer of Champlin Cemetery Association for many years.

Surviving are: three daughters, Angela (Matt) DiPetta of Elmira, N.Y., Brendalyn (Todd) Keefer of Corning, N.Y., and Colleen (Diane Strawser) Krysiak of Elmira; two grandsons, Thomas (Angela) DiPetta and James DiPetta, both of Horseheads; a great-grandson, Matthew Thomas DiPetta; a sister, LaVeta Rae (Duane) Jennings of Granville Summit; a brother-in-law, Timothy Krysiak of Memphis, Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Christine (Michael) Dodd of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Jana Krysiak of Willowick, Ohio; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pennsylvania. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Bradford School District, 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837, Champlin Cemetery, c/o David Young, 1069 Locust St., Sabinsville, PA 16943, Rome Cemetery, 441 Pleasant St., P.O. Box 63, Rome, PA 18837, or Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870.

