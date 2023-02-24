Muncy, Pa. — Doris A. Hursh, 87, of Muncy died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Muncy Place.

Born June 1, 1935 in Goosetown, she was a daughter of the late Myron S. and Edna K. (Wise) Hursh.

Doris was a 1953 graduate of Watsontown High School. She worked at the former Milton Manufacturing and Philco Ford, Watsontown. Doris later retired from the Lycoming County Courthouse, where she worked in the collections department.

She was an avid reader and loved going to the movies. Doris enjoyed traveling, which included family vacations to Canada and once taking a trip to Ireland.

Surviving are a son, David Hursh and his companion, Deb Hall, of Montgomery; sister, Melanie Brooke, of Montoursville; sister-in-law, Shirley Bittner, of Lewisburg; three grandchildren, John and his companion, Tara, Cory and his wife, Britney and Nicole and her husband, John; four great-grandchildren, Makenzee, Easton, Haiden and Hudsyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Harold and Phyllis Hursh, John Hursh, and Glenn and Nancy Hursh; one sister, Evelyn Hursh; brother-in-law, Jim Brooke, and a nephew, Lee Fenstermaker.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Doris’s memory be made to the Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown, PA 17777.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Hursh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.