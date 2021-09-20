Linden -- Doris A. “Dorie” DeRemer, 91, of Linden passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at The Williamsport Home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Frank A. DeRemer, on August 22, 1997.

Born July 31, 1930 in Linden, she was a daughter of the late Walter H. and Margaret E. (Roller) Hafer.

Dorie was a strong farmer’s wife who was attentive to all the needs of the farm, home, and family. She was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church where she served on the board, was the janitor, played the organ, and helped with many meals for church dinners. Dorie enjoyed patchwork, quilting, crocheting, knitting and was a wonderful cook. She made over 1700 lap robes that were donated to different charities.

Surviving are three sons Larry W. DeRemer (Carol) of Linden, Ernest L. DeRemer (Celeste) of Williamsport, and Jerry L. DeRemer (Lori) of Linden; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Paul Hafer, and three sisters Grace Sholder, Lena Bower, and Helen Grove.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dorie will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 22 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport with Pastor Elizabeth G. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in State Road Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorie’s name to the Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2055 PA-973 West Cogan Station, PA 17728 or to a charity of donor’s choice.

E-Condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



