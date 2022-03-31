Montgomery -- Doretta L. (Shultz) Middlesworth, 93, of Montgomery passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born February 4, 1929 in Bloomsburg, she was a daughter of the late Ford Cole & Elizabeth Caroline (Switzer) Shultz.

Doretta attended Turbotville schools. She worked for the former Montgomery Mills for 20 years and part time at Sears before retiring from Trimtex, Williamsport after 20 years.

Doretta was a member of the former Christ Lutheran Church, Montgomery, where she served on the Alter Guild before it closed. She was a current member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery. Doretta enjoyed helping others, and was a member of the Montgomery Lioness, volunteering at many events. She also volunteered at the Muncy Hospital, the Red Cross Bloodmobile and her church.

Doretta was an animal lover, enjoyed putting together puzzles and walking at the mall with her friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are four children, Gale (Cathleen) Buck, of Montgomery, Darren (Margaret) Buck, of Muncy, Sage (Lars) Nordmann, of Long Valley, N.J. and Jack (Brenda) Middlesworth, of Hughesville; one son-in-law, Bob McElrath, of Montgomery; one sister, Aurora (Jack) Ritter, of Lewisburg; 15 grandchildren, Jason (Stacy) Buck, Kyle (Kelly) Buck, Kelly (Jimmy) Wool, Nick Cillo, Morgan, John, and Rachel McGill, Ken Shafer and his significant other Jessica Regal, Todd (Samantha) McElrath, Emily and Carson Nordmann, Daulton (Cassie) Seabridge, Nathan Seabridge, Jackson Middlesworth III, and Ty Middlesworth; 12 great-grandchildren, Colin, Caitlyn, Lyla, Colton, Kellynn, Kaisley, Jordan, Kendall, Kaleb, Topangah, Deagan and Owen and a special niece, Crystale Shultz.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Buck; her second husband, Jack Middlesworth, Sr.; a daughter, Terri McElrath; a grandson, Eric McElrath; and four siblings, Harold Shultz, Betty Huffman, Wanda LaForme and Autumn Shultz.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Rd., Montgomery, where the funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor James Girven and Rev. Dr. Ronald E. Shellhamer, officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

