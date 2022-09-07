Williamsport — Donna Rae Moyer McCallus, 79, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Gatehouse surrounded by her family.

Surviving is her loving husband, Gerald W. “Ole Jer” McCallus, whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage with on June 23, 2022.

Born July 4, 1943 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ray J. and Anna C. (Doud) Moyer.

Donna was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked at Kings Motel in South Williamsport and in customer service at Brodart. Donna and Ole Jer owned and operated Center City Sporting and Sunset Pizza. She attended Christian Church at Cogan Station.

Donna enjoyed flowers, bird watching, was a Steelers football fan, and loved Little League. She always adored outings with her girlfriends and sisters, girl time that will forever be treasured.

Donna always put family first, she went above and beyond to provide for those she loved. She enjoyed cooking for her family and hosting family meals. A loyal friend, she always shared an ear to listen and shoulder to cry on.

No matter who you were, when you met her, you found love in Donna. Her sense of humor, quirky personality, and sense of fashion will be greatly missed.

Surviving are three children, Gerald W. McCallus, Jr. of Williamsport, Colleen M. McCallus of Enola, Shawn P. McCallus of Williamsport; 3 grandchildren, Conor, Riley and Rhiannon McCallus all of South Carolina; two sisters, Marlene Brown (James) of Baldwinsville, N.Y. and Paulette Wagner (Rogene) of Hughesville; sisters-in-law, Kay M. DeVito Deibler (Joe) of Fleetwood, Toni L. DeVito of Springville, N.Y., Marjorie McCallus Dinger (deceased) (Ray), Patty McCallus Hurd (Ritchie) of Brookville and Shirley McCallus Stark (Rick) of Lemoyne; an “adopted son” David Ohnmeiss; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service to honor Donna’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 9, at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad Street, Montoursville.

A celebration of Donna’s life and time of fellowship will be held at a later date, to be announced.

The family asks that in honor of Donna you perform an act of kindness in her memory. Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Donna’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donna McCallus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.