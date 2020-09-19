Williamsport -- Donna Rae (Myers) Miller, 84, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born March 9, 1936 in Bellwood, she was a daughter of the late Donald W. and Beulah (Price) Myers.

Donna was a 1953 graduate of Bellwood Antis High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Lock Haven State Teachers College in 1957 and her master's degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1966. She began teaching at Loyalsock Township Junior High School and also taught at South Williamsport Junior Senior High School, Lycoming College, and retired as an associate professor from Pennsylvania College of Technology after 23 years.

Donna was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the American College of Sports Medicine where she received her certificate as a certified health fitness instruction.

Surviving are her daughters, Renee A. Bower, of South Williamsport, and Dawn L. Mosbacher (Eric), of Saegertown; four grandchildren, Krista R. Bower, Bryce E. Bower, Torre V. Mosbacher, and Carley Rae Mosbacher; a sister, Carole L. Smith, of Alexandria; and a brother, Donald W. Myers (Barbara), of Plano, Texas.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Miller; a son, Brett L. Miller; and three sisters, Nancy L. Myers, Patricia A. Matthews, and Mary L. Markley.

A graveside service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

