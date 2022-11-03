Renovo — Donna R. Henry, formerly of Renovo, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Born November 5, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Erma Watt.

Donna was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved her NASCAR racing.

She had the most joyful of personalities.

More than anything, she loved spending time with all of her family, including her grand-dog, Angel.

Surviving is her daughter, Kim (Harvey) Probst of Lock Haven; granddaughter, Erica Lynn Probst of Williamsport; grandson, Rick (Cindy) Probst of Williamsport; three sisters: Lena (John) Market of New Bern, N.C., Nancy (Larry) Haines and Kay (Tom) Barnhart, both of Lock Haven; a brother, Walter (Darlene) Watt of Lock Haven; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Ducky” Henry; her son, Donald C. Henry; two sisters; three brothers; a niece; and four nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

