Williamsport -- Donna R. Gehr, 81, of Williamsport passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 21, 1939 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Bertha (Weston) Fuller.

Donna was a seamstress at Wundies for many years, later working for TrimTex and Shop Vac until retirement. She was a member of Nisbet United Methodist Church. Donna enjoyed sewing, crafts, anytime spent at the beach and shopping at Roses in Ocean City, Maryland. She liked listening to country music, especially Conway Twitty, Charlie Pride, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash. Above all else, Donna loved spending time with her family; creating lasting memories as a beloved wife, mother, sister, gram, grammy, aunt and friend.

Surviving is her loving husband of 64 years, Jon R. Gehr; six children, Diane Daugherty (Lash) of South Williamsport, Wendy Gehr of Williamsport, Jeanette Bower (Doug) of Montoursville, David Gehr of Nisbet, Timothy Gehr of Pennsdale, and Jonathan Gehr of Williamsport; 18 grandchildren, Jason, Christal, Vanessa, Danny “Bud,” Tanya, Bobbie Jo, Matt, Mark, David, Danielle, Tabitha, Anthony, George, Kylie, Scott, Jordyn, Derek, and Lainey; 26 great grandchildren; 3 great- great grandchildren; a sister, Susan Gair; three brothers, Harold Smith (Angie), Edwin Smith (Gay), and Max Fuller (Judy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Johnny Gehr; brother, Ron Fuller and brother in law, Bobby Gair.

A funeral service to honor the life of Donna will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, December 4 at Sanders Mortuary. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sanders.

Memorial donations in Donna’s name may be made to American Cancer Society ACS, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

