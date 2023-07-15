Jersey Shore, Pa. — Donna R. Bower, 76, of Jersey Shore died Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 11, 1946 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Charles Isaac Rudolph and Ruth R. (Miller) Prince. On August 2, 1964, she married John A. Bower, Sr., who survives. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Donna attended Jersey Shore schools. She retired from West Company, Jersey Shore after 20 years.

She enjoyed knitting, reading, especially on her Kindle, going to casinos with her husband, and playing games on the internet. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, John Bower, Jr., of Jersey Shore, Corina (Donald) Michael, of Muncy and Jeffery Bower, of Jersey Shore; two sisters, JoAnn (Ronald) Confer, of Rauchtown and Sherry (Charles) Etters, of Avis; five grandchildren, Jessica Bower, Kyle Bower, Cliff Michael, Cassandra Michael and Nathan Bower; and eight great-grandchildren, Kyla Chrisenberry, Bexleigh Orgitano, Chase Benfer, Ava Steinruck, Hazel Steinruck, Remmington Michael, Dakota Michael and Little Seth Bower.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charles Prince and two grandsons, Seth Duane Bower and Matthew K,. Bower, in infancy.

Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Burial will be held privately at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

