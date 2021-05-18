Avis -- Donna M. Yost, 77, of 769 Prospect Ave., Avis, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital, Williamsport.

She was born in Montclair, N.J. to John and Mildred Ann Hanse Patton.

Donna was united in marriage to Sanford Yost on October 28, 1961; he survives at home.

Upon graduation from Lock Haven University in Early Childhood Education, Donna went to work at the Robb Elementary School, where she eventually retired from. After retirement, Donna was a volunteer at the Ross Library, the YMCA Backpack program, Relay for Life, and rang the bell for the Salvation Army. She was also active in the Public School Employees Retirement System. She was a member and trustee of the Dunnstown United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband Sanford, she is survived by two sons; Ronald D. (Gary Streck) Yost, Stephen M. (Sharon) Yost, one daughter: Terri Marie (Terry) Gallagher, three sisters; Denise ( Guy) Mazanti, Margo (Marty) Fletcher, Leah (Paul) Poynot and three grandchildren; Stevie, Erica, and April, three great grandchildren; Seyla, Elise, and Lilly.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brothers; Gary Patton, John Patton, and a sister; Judith Panzino.

Services for Donna M. Yost will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at noon in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Donna’s name to the Dunnstown United Methodist Church, 59 Church St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.