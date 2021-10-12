Montgomery -- Donna M. Noah Hudkins, 76, a resident of Montgomery, went to meet her Lord and Savior at her home on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Born January 9, 1945, in Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Donald Noah, and Lucinda (Henry) Noah.

Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elimsport, Pa.

She is survived by a brother, Donald (Jenna) Noah; a sister, Iris Graham; a stepson, Allen (Bev) Hudkins; two grandchildren, Brandon, and Lindsay; along with nieces and nephews.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and especially her two cats, Tom T and Princess.

Donna is predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Paul L. Hudkins.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at her church on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Todd Baker officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions be made to her church, First Baptist Church of Elimsport, 16838 State Route 44, Allenwood, PA., or LAPS, 630 Wildwood Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Hudkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



