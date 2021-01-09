Williamsport -- Donna M. Buss, 78, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Friday, January 8, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is her loving husband of 22 years, Richard L. “Rick” Buss, Sr. whom she married on October 24, 1998.

Born December 13, 1942 in Cogan Station she was a daughter of the late John and Verna (Bower) Lehman.

Donna worked at BI-LO market as a cashier for many years. She attended St. Michaels Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed flowers, taking cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, and fast cars, especially her Dodge Challenger. An excellent navigator, she would keep Pap company on his rig trips and liked making honey do lists for his return home. Donna was a genuine soul with a sassy side and fun to be around. She enjoyed cooking, the most famous dish she served for dinner was “Skip-It.” Donna was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and above all else, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who called her Nonny.

Surviving are six children, Kevin Brewer (Marie) of Vero Beach, Florida, Kim L. Zaczkiewicz (Mark) of South Williamsport, Kendra A. Baez of Williamsport, Laurie A. Boudemen of Muncy, Ricky L. Buss, Jr. (Michelle) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kami G. Goodwell (Jermaine Bolden) of Williamsport; 12 grandchildren, Zachary, Little Manny, Matthew, Koy, Jimmy, Christopher, Maren, Tressa, Liam, Katrina, Aaryka, and Mikey; three great-grandchildren, Brody, Brantley, and Zacary; three siblings, Ruth Hornberger (Sam), David Lehman (Marion) and Steven Lehman (Anne) all of Cogan Station; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Kaya.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two son-in-laws, Manny Baez and Donald Boudeman.

A visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face mask and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering.

A funeral service to honor the life of Donna will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 13 at Sanders Mortuary. Interment will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions in Donna’s name may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Donna’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.