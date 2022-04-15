Milton -- Donna L. Sholly, 78, of Milton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born November 22, 1943 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Charles Swisher and Nettie (Nevone) Snyder, who survives of Muncy. She was married to Charles W. Keiser until his passing in 1976, Donna also is preceded in death by her companion of 20 years, Jim W. “Snake” Bennett.

She worked at OIP in Milton for 27 years. Donna was an avid yard sale goer and enjoyed cooking.

In addition to her mother, Nettie, she is survived by her one son: Charles Hafner and his wife Dolly, of South Williamsport; three grandsons: Matthew, Charlie, and Danny Hafner; a brother: Charles Swisher Jr, of Unityville; and a sister: Sandy Trainoe, of Unityville. Also, she is survived by her friend, Mario Bua and family, and the gang at Spikes in Milton.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Sholly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.