South Williamsport -- Donna L. Flook, 76, of South Williamsport passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Manor Care South.

Born September 2, 1944 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Alberta Springman.

Donna was a housekeeper at Williamsport Hospital for many years. She enjoyed find-a-word books, loved sewing, and was a great Mom, always spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Harriet Flook (Terry Berkheiser), Ronald E. Flook, Jr., Tim Flook; three grandchildren , Emily Berkheiser, Gabryela and Emma Flook.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Ronald E. Flook, Sr.

A viewing will be held from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. A graveside service to honor the life of Donna will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s name to American Cancer Society ACS, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences may be made under Donna’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.