Picture Rocks -- Donna L. Fetzer, 73, of Picture Rocks died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home.

Born June 16, 1947 in Oakland, California, she was a daughter of the late Eugene L. and Dorothy L. (Taylor) Daye. Her husband of 43 years, Taylor R. Fetzer, preceded her in death on January 15, 2009.

Donna retired in 2005 from Andritz, Muncy, after having worked there for 20 years. She loved gardening, reading, travel, being a grandmother, and spending time with her family. Donna enjoyed going to the beach and reminiscing about her childhood in the south. Her favorite specialty beverage was a daily Mocha Frappe with caramel drizzle from McDonalds.

Surviving are two daughters, Andrea R. (Steve) Bennage of Picture Rocks and Lynette M. (Dann) Maggs of New Port Richey, Florida; a brother, Eugene L. Daye Jr. of Hughesville; and three grandchildren, Rachel Charles, Sarah Maggs, and Simon Bennage.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with Pastor Robert J. McKenzie officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Hospice and Home Health, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.

