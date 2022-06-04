Trout Run — Donna L. Crouse, 79, of Trout Run passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is her loving husband of 57 years, William “Bill” R. Crouse.

Born April 24, 1943 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clayton E. and Florence “Flossie” (McQuillen) Burrows. Donna was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked as a food preparer at the family restaurant The Villa for 30 years. Donna enjoyed listening to Rush Limbaugh, bird watching, and clothes shopping. She admired the flowers around her home and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to her husband, Donna is also survived by her two children, Stephanie Crouse of Annapolis, Maryland and Matt Crouse (Stacy) of Linton, Indiana; two sisters, Patricia A. Jester (Thomas) of Deerfield, Illinois, and Nancy J. Vassallo (Daniel) of Williamsport; one brother, Phillip Burrows (Nancy) of Hilton, New York; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Jansson and Sue Burrows, and two brothers-in-law, Donald Crouse (Carmella) and James Chestnut. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her five grandchildren whom she loved dearly and treasured every moment spent with, Oliver, Hannah, Eliza and Pierce Geib, and Seth Doyal as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Becky L. Chestnut, and two brothers, Barry R. Burrows and Ronald Burrows.

A memorial service to honor the life of Donna will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Crouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

