Williamsport -- Donna Jean Fisher, 61, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born on December 21, 1960 in Muncy Creek Twp. and was the daughter of the late Roy Elison and Dorothy Mae (Bieber) Fisher. She had graduated from Williamsport Area High School and then worked for Nichols Dept. Store. Donna was a member of the Moose and enjoyed word puzzles, crafts, music and enjoyed animals.

Donna is survived by two sisters; Ruth Moore and Dorothy “Louise” Fisher, both of Williamsport, one step-sister; Pat Alexander of Williamsport and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers; John, William, Charles and James Fisher and one sister; Barbara Sherwood.

There will be a public viewing 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport. All other services will be private with burial in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com

