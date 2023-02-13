Lock Haven, Pa. — Donna J. Toner, 81, of 34 Clover Lane, Lock Haven, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Haven Place.

She was born in Lock Haven on September 16, 1941 to James and Hazel Shoemaker Jones, Sr.

Donna had worked most recently at Snowiss Fur, Woolrich, and Bobbie Brooks as a seamstress. She was loved by many of her extended family and friends. She enjoyed mowing the grass, putting together 1000-piece puzzles, drinking Dr. Pepper, road trips with her husband Don, and calling each night to check on her great-granddaughter Hazel.

Survivors include her husband, Donald J. Toner, Sr. at home, four sons; John (Freida) Toner of Lock Haven, William (Cindy) Toner of Rote, Donald (Terry) Toner of Philadelphia, and Boyd (Kim) Toner of Salladasburg two daughters; Darcy J. (Willis) Swinehart and Judy Carothers of Lock Haven, five granddaughters, Brooke (Hunter) Stover of Lock Haven, Tiffany Toner of Salladasburg, Christy (Matt) Fisher of Mill Hall, Beth (Caleb) Bollman of Montana, Ashley (Josh) Blesh of Pittsburgh, four grandsons Luke Swinehart, Tanner Swinehart, Mike Toner of Lock Haven, Boyd Toner, Jr. of Salladasburg, and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Hazel Jones, her brothers James Jones, Jr., Ronald “Butch” Jones, a daughter Jamie, and a great grandson Devin Stacey

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. In keeping with Donna’s wishes there will be no services.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Haven Place for the outstanding care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The First Church of Christ of Lock Haven, 330 N Vesper St, Lock Haven, PA 17745. A tree can be planted in Donna’s memory through the Gedon Funeral Homes website www.GedonFuneralHomes.com.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

