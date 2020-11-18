Montgomery -- Donna J. Bennett, 69, of Montgomery died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born October 21, 1951 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Harold M. and Rhena I. (Grimm) Bennett.

Donna was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. In her free time she enjoyed playing cards and Bingo.

Surviving are a daughter, Heather J. (Louis) Cox of Montgomery; a sister, Linda K. (Terry) Strouse of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Rhena K. (Max) Sechrist, Riley L. Cox, and Madison L. Cox; and one great-granddaughter, Averlee L. Sechrist.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Harold M. "Chuck" Bennett.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.